New outdoor tests conducted at German research center the Fraunhofer ISE have shown that an increase in temperature affects the performance of a tandem perovskite/silicon solar cell not only because of voltage losses but also because of current mismatch between the two sub-cells.Jan Christoph Goldschmidt, the team head for novel solar cell concepts at German research institute the Fraunhofer ISE, has shown the results of a series of outdoor tests conducted to assess how high temperature affects the performance of perovskite and silicon tandem solar cells. "For emerging solar cells such as perovskite-based ...

