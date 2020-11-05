Cloudflare Building the Future of Networks
Wireless networks are becoming more advanced in order to handle the increasing movement of data through both physical and cloud network infrastructures.
The increasing demand for complex and innovative network technology will accelerate and benefit companies like Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a global provider of cloud solutions for safeguarding.
