Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Develops Second Covid-19 Antibody for Enhanced Nasal Spray and Doubles Performance of New Class of Antibody

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) reports its research team developed a second monoclonal antibody against Covid-19 SARS 2 disease antigens paving the way for development of a potentially more effective nasal spray. Additionally, Halberd's continuing work on its new class of antibody doubles the performance capacity of a key functional parameter.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, a Halberd consultant, filed a provisional patent application for a nasal spray utilizing the antibodies generated to date against the Covid-19 virus spike protein(1, 2, 3,4), along with antibodies against ACE2 receptors(5, 6, 7, 8) and Neuropilin-1(9, 10). This approach should eliminate or reduce Covid-19 viral load, which concomitantly greatly reduces clinical manifestations, with what should be a statistically significant reduction in Covid-19 morbidity and mortality. Neutralizing the adverse consequences of those afflicted with COVID-19 should allow for a rapid and painless herd immunity as a safe alternative to a vaccine. With 40% of the population indicating an aversion to vaccination, this may be an efficacious solution for COVID-19 eradication.

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "The generation of a second antibody, which binds to different areas of the spike protein, provides us with two antibodies, either individually or in combination, against Covid-19 which can potentially aid in diagnostic and therapeutic applications with enhanced efficacy."

Hartman continued, "Dr. Felder's concept could be the best near-term solution to the worldwide pandemic. Work in the laboratory is planned to progress toward animal testing as quickly as possible, and then human testing to prove safety and efficacy."

Dr. Patricio Reyes, Halberd's Chief Technical Officer, explained, "We are very pleased with the doubling of performance of our initial antibody over the past few weeks. The prospects for further improvement, if not eradication, are very exciting."

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

