The global precipitated calcium carbonate market size is poised to grow by 7115.22 th MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005399/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing consumption of calcium carbonate in the paints industry would be one of the key aspect that would drive the growth of the global precipitated calcium carbonate market during the forecast period. PCC is used in the paint industry as an extender agent to enhance the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks and improve their hiding power. Besides, PCC helps in reducing the cost by improving the quality and covering the surface in gravure, flexographic, lithographic, and silk screen-printing inks. These advantages make it the best pick for this purpose and with the growth of the industry, this market is also likely to experience a boost for further growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major precipitated calcium carbonate market growth came from the paper segment. One of the main reasons for this is that PCC reduces the amount of wood fiber required for paper making.
- APAC was the largest precipitated calcium carbonate market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in the production of paper, the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries, and the rise in production and consumption of plastic products
- The global precipitated calcium carbonate market is fragmented. Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Imerys SA, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD, and Sibelco Group, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this precipitated calcium carbonate market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the precipitated calcium carbonate market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry will be a Key Market Trend
In the pharmaceutical industry, tablets and syrups use high-purity PCC as an ingredient in various calcium formulations. This is because PCC also helps in controlling the buffer and pH of the broth media during the fermentation of antibiotics. Furthermore, it is also predominantly used to prepare calcium salt for nutritional supplements and food fortification. These factors are likely to lead to an increased demand for PCC, which in turn, will lead to the growth of the global precipitated calcium carbonate market.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist precipitated calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the precipitated calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precipitated calcium carbonate market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paint Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adhesive and sealant Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cales de Llierca SA
- Carmeuse Coordination Center SA
- Imerys SA
- Lhoist Group
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mississippi Lime Co.
- OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.
- Omya International AG
- SCHAEFER KALK (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
- Sibelco Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005399/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/