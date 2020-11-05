The global precipitated calcium carbonate market size is poised to grow by 7115.22 th MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005399/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing consumption of calcium carbonate in the paints industry would be one of the key aspect that would drive the growth of the global precipitated calcium carbonate market during the forecast period. PCC is used in the paint industry as an extender agent to enhance the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks and improve their hiding power. Besides, PCC helps in reducing the cost by improving the quality and covering the surface in gravure, flexographic, lithographic, and silk screen-printing inks. These advantages make it the best pick for this purpose and with the growth of the industry, this market is also likely to experience a boost for further growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major precipitated calcium carbonate market growth came from the paper segment. One of the main reasons for this is that PCC reduces the amount of wood fiber required for paper making.

APAC was the largest precipitated calcium carbonate market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in the production of paper, the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries, and the rise in production and consumption of plastic products

The global precipitated calcium carbonate market is fragmented. Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Imerys SA, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD, and Sibelco Group, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this precipitated calcium carbonate market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the precipitated calcium carbonate market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry will be a Key Market Trend

In the pharmaceutical industry, tablets and syrups use high-purity PCC as an ingredient in various calcium formulations. This is because PCC also helps in controlling the buffer and pH of the broth media during the fermentation of antibiotics. Furthermore, it is also predominantly used to prepare calcium salt for nutritional supplements and food fortification. These factors are likely to lead to an increased demand for PCC, which in turn, will lead to the growth of the global precipitated calcium carbonate market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist precipitated calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the precipitated calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precipitated calcium carbonate market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paint Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adhesive and sealant Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cales de Llierca SA

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

Imerys SA

Lhoist Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Co.

OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Omya International AG

SCHAEFER KALK (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

Sibelco Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005399/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/