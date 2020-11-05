Polish companies Pol-Plan and Solarspot have developed a solution to equip tent halls with photovoltaic systems. The modules are mounted on a special construction above the roof, made of PVC.From pv magazine Germany In Austria, Polish tent hall manufacturer Pol-Plan and Poland-based solar installer SolarSpot have built a 10x20m and 4.2m high tent hall with a photovoltaic system with a capacity of 14.52 kW. According to Pol-Plan, the tent hall is hosting 36 PV modules, each with a power output of 410 W, provided by Chinese manufacturer Risen Energy, and its structure is based on aluminum profiles. ...

