Donnerstag, 05.11.2020
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2020 | 14:56
Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH) (LSE:CVH) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after the markets close.

Those interested in connecting via conference call, please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-666-0250 from Argentina, or +1-785-424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CVH.

The 3Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy2011180ih9kytp.html

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 55721014

The webcast presentation will be archived at:

https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was funded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Agustín Medina Manson, Head of Investor Relations
Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

In New York
i-advize Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira / Kenia Vargas
Tel: +1 212 406 3695 / 3696
Email: cferreira@i-advize.com
kvargas@i-advize.com

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614696/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-to-Host-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Third-Quarter-2020-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
