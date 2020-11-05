The global furniture wood coatings market size is poised to grow by USD 1.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Rapid industrialization and the growing consumer demand for hardwood and softwood-based furniture in the APAC reason would be one of the key drivers for the growth of the global furniture wood coatings market during the forecast period. This can also be attributed to the rise in the number of commercial and residential buildings in this region. Additionally, the growing space constraints in urban settings are driving consumer preference for multipurpose, compact, and portable furniture. All these factors will eventually lead to the growth of the global furniture wood coatings market.

Report Highlights:

The major furniture wood coatings market growth is driven by the solvent-borne furniture segment. This is due to the resistance to harsh environmental conditions, such as high temperatures and humidity.

APAC was the largest furniture wood coatings market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the booming construction industry that would drive the growth of the furniture wood coatings market.

The global furniture wood coatings market is fragmented. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Jotun AS, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this furniture wood coatings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global furniture wood coatings market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Natural wood coating solutions will be a Key Market Trend

With a focus on introducing innovative products, wood coatings manufacturers are concentrating on adopting sustainable processes. These processes are giving way to the new trend of natural woods coating solutions. The growing consumer concern about the negative effects of wood coatings owing to the considerable emission of VOCs by solvent-borne coating systems has increased the adoption of eco-friendly furniture wood coatings. This coupled with the government initiatives will be a key trend that will lead to the growth of the Furniture Wood Coatings Market during the forecast period.

Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist furniture wood coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the furniture wood coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the furniture wood coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of furniture wood coatings market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Solvent-borne Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Water-borne Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Radiation-cured Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Powder coating Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun AS

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

