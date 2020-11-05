Sanara MedTech Inc.: Sanara MedTech Announces the Launch of BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel As Well as Recent Viral Testing Results for BIAKO¯S Skin and Wound Cleanser

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of wound and skin care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced the launch of BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel as well as recent viral testing results for BIAKO¯S Skin and Wound Cleanser.

BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel

BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel is an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing available from Sanara MedTech Inc. It can be used alone or in combination with BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser. Based on laboratory studies, when used in conjunction the products can work together to enhance effectiveness. The cleanser is applied initially to clean a wound and disrupts biofilm microbes (removing 99% in 10 minutes). The gel can then be applied and will remain in the wound for up to 72 hours helping to continue to disrupt biofilm microbes.

When used in clinical settings, BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel is indicated for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, first and second-degree burns, grafts and donor sites.

Safety studies demonstrated that BIAKO¯S is biocompatible and supports the wound healing process.

BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser Testing Results Against SARS-CoV-2

Rochal Industries recently collaborated with the World Reference Center for Emerging Viruses and Arboviruses, at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX to further test BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser's impact on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 ("SARS-CoV-2"), the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Laboratory studies were performed to determine if BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser could reduce viral loads on contact as well as after drying and remaining on the skin as a coating.

Laboratory testing demonstrated that BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral loads during the application of the liquid cleanser and as a coating for up to four hours after application. Results using the liquid form of BIAKO¯S showed a 98.4% reduction in viral load on a porcine skin explant after 30 seconds, and a 99.3% reduction after 10 minutes. During laboratory evaluation of the product as a coating on the skin (porcine skin explant), the virus was applied four hours after the application of the BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser. An 86.5% reduction in viral load was observed 10 minutes after application of the virus and a 99.3% reduction in viral load was observed one hour after application of the virus.

With the properties exhibited in these tests, BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser could potentially offer protection for individuals against the SARS-CoV-2 virus while helping to decrease the incidence of skin conditions arising from alcohol-based hand hygiene protocols.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's executive chairman, stated, "Today's announcement highlights Sanara's commitment to bringing innovative products to market. We look forward to getting BIAKO¯S gel into the hands of providers and patients as well as continuing to develop our BIAKO¯S OTC cleanser."

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions and services, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development of new products and expansion of the Company's business in telehealth and wound care, including, without limitation, the potential for BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser to offer protection for individuals against the SARS-CoV-2 virus while helping to decrease the incidence of skin conditions arising from alcohol-based hand hygiene protocols. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as the lack of clinical testing of the ability of BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser to offer protection for individuals against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the ability to replicate the results of non-clinical laboratory testing to date, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

