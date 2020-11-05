JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Commences Drill Site Construction for Upcoming Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF) ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the drill site construction at our Imperial Project, which is located 18 miles northeast of Goldfield, one of the largest gold producers in the Silver Peak District of Nevada.

The sites for the initial four holes have been selected. The first three holes will retest historic drill holes to confirm the Imperial vein. The fourth hole will test an identified gold anomaly south of the main Imperial structure. Minimal site construction work will be needed for the 2020 drill program. The sites will be post-marked in preparation of the drill program, by the end of the week. Three of the four holes are already accessible via an existing road. The fourth site will require the construction of a short stretch of road of less than 100 meters. Management is confident that infrastructure costs will be minimal, allowing Earthworks, the contractor that the Company has retained, to efficiently construct the road and the pads required for our drill program.

JNC CEO Michael Mulberry states, "We are extremely excited to start the preparation work on our much anticipated 2020 drill program. The initial drill program will help delineate a resource and provide a road map for our next stage of drilling. We would like to thank Richard Kern, President of Great Basin Resources, for his excellent work in helping us advance our gold project during these difficult times. We remain laser focused on preparation, efficiency and being cost-effective and we are grateful to be able to tap into Richard's 25 plus years of experience to further delineate our resource."

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior venture mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an option agreement with Great Basin Resources to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century.

