Brand New Galaxy announced that it has acquired content26, a digital agency providing many of the world's most recognized brands with advertising and content on Amazon. A unique combination of strategic, creative, and technological thinking allows Brand New Galaxy and content26 to implement customers' digital transformations holistically.

The purchase of content26 advances Brand New Galaxy's growth strategy, which leverages geographical expansion and acquisitions to create a platform that gathers companies in the fields of communications, e-commerce, and advertising. BNG is one of Europe's fastest-growing privately-owned holding companies; over the past three years, BNG serves a global network of clients and has grown to more than 400 employees.

"The acquisition of content26 enriches our e-commerce offering, allowing us to provide clients and prospects with e-commerce content fueled by media solutions on a global scale. By having content26 on board, BNG has acquired a globally recognized Amazon content and advertising powerhouse. Also, this investment represents an important strategic opportunity to further expand our business in the US market. We are gaining new competitive advantages in the area of e-commerce, increasing market share, and continuing to expand both our offering and our geographical reach. BNG is a modular and scalable holding company that is constantly looking for new opportunities. Alongside our recently opened MEA office and future Voyager unit, content26 is a crucial step on our strategic growth path." said Kacper Klos, CEO of Brand New Galaxy.

"With online shopping at an all-time high due to COVID-19, brands are quickly realizing the need for access to a broad range of global media and advertising services, which they now have under one agency with Brand New Galaxy," said Tony Martinelli CEO and Founding Partner, content26. "We could not be happier to join a company whose global operations and integrated capabilities will help our clients stand out from competitors in the e-commerce media and content space."

About content26:

Content26 develops and manages Amazon Advertising and e-commerce content strategies for many of the world's most recognizable brands. You'll find content26 product pages on all leading online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Staples, and Target. Further information is available at http://content26.com.

About Brand New Galaxy:

Brand New Galaxy is a fast-growing, independent holding of marketing and technology agencies. The privately-owned "independent marketing platform" was founded in Warsaw, Poland in 2017 and has grown to 400+ employees to date. BNG harbors interesting and dynamic ideas that are better off in a start-up environment, although their scale can as well be competitive to network agencies. (Pathfinder 23 e-commerce agency; Life on Mars a creative hot shop which fuels brands and industries with innovative ideas; Spacecamp digital agency; Synthrone e-commerce automation and implementation platform; Stratosfera Industry-leading marketing strategy insight consultancy; New Gravity Software house; Robonauts Pictures Production House; Man on the Moon HR Agency). Content26 is the 9th agency in the BNG portfolio.

For more information, visit https://brandnewgalaxy.com/

