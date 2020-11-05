With effect from November 6, 2020, the convertible loan 2 in Swedish Stirling AB will be listed on the list for STO FN Convertible Bonds. Swedish Stirling AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1 SEK. The loan has an annual interest rate of 10 % with quarterly coupon payments on December 31, March 31, June 30 and September 30. The maturity date of the loan is February 28, 2021. Last trading day will be 24 February, 2021. Instrument: Convertible loan --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012141877 --------------------------------------------------------------- Trading lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible rate: 10 kr (Conversion by the issuer 2 kr) --------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion periods: From 1 January 2021 until 15 February 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------- Trading code: STRLNG_KV2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: STO FN Convertible Bonds --------------------------------------------------------------- Segment MIC Code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB