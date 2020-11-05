Precision Stainless Steel Demand Wanes but Recovery is in Sight: Future Market Insights Study

Technological innovations and availability of resources at a low cost are facilitating production of precision stainless steel.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / The precision stainless steel market expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2029. Leading players in the market are enhancing supplies and development across the economies. Reform initiatives play a significant role in offering lucrative opportunities.

"Onset of COVID has disturbed the supply chain but demand in various end-use industries like automotive and building, continues to present opportunities in the market. Due to its conductive property, precision stainless steels are also demanded in solar industry," says the FMI Analyst.

Precision Stainless Steel Market - Key Highlights

Precision stainless steels market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% through 2029.

Backed by expanding construction and automotive industry, East Asia will present lucrative opportunities through 2029.

0.1 mm steel segment is poised to remain the most preferred thickness type.

Automotive segment will gain significant attention through the assessment period.

Precision Stainless Steel Market - Driving Factors

Precision stainless steel tools find applications in foil market as well as electronic industries.

Global revenue will increase as applications extend to automotive sectors for manufacturing advanced high strength steel.

Demand for precision stainless steel tools in aerospace, construction and food & beverage have collectively created substantial opportunities for the players.

Precision Stainless Steel Market - Key Restraints

Inconsistent and high price of raw materials poses a major threat to the market.

Disruptions in supply chains due to the pandemic outbreak remains a key impediment.

Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has disrupted demand as well as supply chain across the world. Rapid spread of COVID-19 has interrupted manufacturing activities too. Fortune 2020 displayed that almost 94% companies had been affected by the pandemic. Though improving reforms in Europe and East Asia is likely to drive the market in these regions and conditions will improve through the assessment period. Ramped up sales and manufacturing opportunities in US will create better demand due to lockdown releases.

Competition Landscape

Major players in the market include Jindal Stainless, Aperam Stainless, ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp Stainless, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Steel, JFE Holdings, Acerinox, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., AK Steel Corporation.

Key companies are working on expanding product portfolio to gain better market insights. They are launching advanced precision steel and creating new market technologies and acquisitions.

Aperam Steels, is working to create energy-efficient stainless steel and processes that have a positive environment impact. It offers benefits like recyclability and durability.

Nippon Steel collaborated with Toyo Engineering Corporation to extend its utility across Japan. This collaboration was signed to enhance competiveness of both the companies.

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material type (below 0.1mm, in between 0.1mm to 0.4mm ) end-use (medical, pharmaceuticals, construction, food & beverage etc.), and a detailed region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

