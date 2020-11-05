Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces New General Manager for North America

New General Manager Positions Adcore to Accelerate Its North American Growth and Its Relationships with The Local Investment Community

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), announced today that it has appointed Mr. Martijn van den Bemd as the new General Manager of Adcore North America.

In his new role, Martijn will oversee Adcore's business development and operations in North America and help continue to grow the region's revenues. Martijn's appointment to the Company's Toronto headquarters is a critical step in Adcore's plan to further develop its relationship with the North American investment community by increasing local presence to better serve the community's needs.

Martijn brings over 14 years of experience to this key role and a proven track record in managing and building digital marketing companies. Martijn was most recently the Managing Director of RIFF APAC, and prior to that he held several management positions at Tribal Internet Marketing.

Martijn van den Bemd, commenting on his new role, added: "It is a great honour to be appointed as General Manager of Adcore North America, especially during such exciting times for the Company, in which Adcore is supporting companies with their digital transformation efforts and adapting to the stay-at-home economy. The passion and commitment that the Adcore team brings to the digital advertising world is inspiring. I'm genuinely thrilled to be growing Adcore's operations in North America and specifically being close to our investors and other stakeholders in Canada."

Omri Brill, Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Mr. van den Bemd is an exceptionally enthusiastic and formidable leader. Together with his impressive experience in spearheading global digital marketing operations, he is eager to concentrate his efforts on Adcore's commercial performance in North America. I'm thrilled to have him driving our future growth in the region and fortifying Adcore's relationship with its valued shareholders."

