On 28 October, Lepidico (LPD) announced that it had signed a formal mandate with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to undertake an in-depth analysis and evaluation of the Karibib Phase 1 (L Max/LOH-Max) project for the purpose of determining whether it qualifies for DFC debt-based financing. This entry of a US federal government institution into the development of Lepidico's Phase 1 project is consistent with the former's attempt to secure the future supply of up to 35 metals and minerals deemed 'critical' for the ongoing health of the US economy - four of which can be produced by Lepidico. In addition to the credibility that the DFC lends Karibib, for the company, its involvement holds out the possibility of a higher (and more efficient) proportion of debt funding and a lower average interest rate.

