NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Selected as Strategic Advisor to Novea, Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as strategic advisor by Novea, Inc. ("Novea") for its planned capital markets and corporate growth strategy initiatives.

As part of the initial scope of services, NMS shall provide management consulting services related to Novea's capital markets strategy related to its upcoming capital raise which shall include financial modeling and analysis, compliance and regulatory, selection of key service providers ranging from legal to investment banking and the design and implementation of its corporate marketing strategy. Additional services shall also include evaluation and analysis of its strategic communications program, human capital and performance optimization, tax advisory, digital transformation, cyber-security and data privacy and the overall risk management strategy related to its insurance and reinsurance structure.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner and Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy of NMS said, "We are very excited to continue working with the Novea team on this mandate. Having worked with them as a client in the past in a different capacity, we have had the privilege of seeing the inner workings and plan of which we consider to be the next FinTech insurance company leader."

Novea is a FinTech insurance company which has redefined and streamlined the extended warranty sector creating a global digital platform creating a "first mover" position through its proprietary claim processing utilizing its technology for extended warranties for both product sellers and end-users. As its technology overlays its wholly-owned insurance company, Jacana Insurance, Novea is able to bring a fully vertical end-user interface experience from the users first click to purchase the extended warranty insurance through its last click to process its claim.

Jermain McDonald, Chief Risk Officer of Novea and President of Jacana Insurance said "NMS Consulting has been invaluable in advising us on constructing our long-term corporate growth strategy and in how we are addressing our capital markets planning. Their in-depth experience, coupled with strong relationships with all needed service providers has enabled us to save both time and money in our preparations. As we are completing our audit and preparing our capital markets raise, we are looking forward to continue working with the NMS Consulting team and benefitting from their strategic counsel towards improving our operations and moving us closer to executing on our internal corporate growth plan with the goal to continue to maximize current and future shareholder value."

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting, Inc. is a global management consulting firm providing strategic counsel to private and public organizations and the individuals who lead them. The firm operates through four business segments; Management Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Strategic Communications and Tax Advisory. The Management Consulting group engages with clients to provide such services as Change Management, Turnaround and Restructuring, Transformation, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Post-Merger Integration. The Corporate Advisory group engages with clients to provide services which include Corporate Governance, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Risk Management, Technology Advisory, and Structured and Specialty Finance. The Strategic Communications group advises clients on Branding and Communications, Digital Media, and Capital Markets campaigns. The Tax Advisory group engages with clients to provide counsel on General Tax, M&A Tax, State, Local and Property Tax advisory. For more information, please visit, www.nmsconsulting.com

