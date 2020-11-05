A number of partners are involved in a project which aims to bring down the energy consumption and carbon emissions of a beer company site using smart algorithms.A battery storage firm, a technical conglomerate and a virtual power plant provider walk into a bar … No, that's not the start of a somewhat tortuous industry joke, but it could prove to be how a decarbonization project at a Finnish brewery began. After a streak of announcements about solar and energy storage assets at some of Europe's biggest brewers it seems beer drinkers in the continent's far north won't have to wait long before ...

