A new report published by the European Technology and Innovation Platform outlines the need for continuing research into the reliability of PV systems and components, and for the collection and sharing of performance data. The report recommends a holistic approach to reliability, going beyond current testing standards to identify new degradation mechanisms, and making use of sensors and drone imaging to monitor systems in the field to prevent and report on system failures.The expectations placed on PV technology are growing almost as fast as the industry itself. Investors are seeking consistently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...