651 Carpets Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

Brett Cournoyer, CEO of 651 Carpets, announced what precautions 651 Carpets has taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic

HAM LAKE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / In an effort to keep clients and staff safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, 651 Carpets has taken a number of precautions.

As a premier flooring and granite provider, 651 Carpets is a one-stop-shop for all flooring and granite needs. The company strives to offer the best prices and the best customer service, providing a lifetime installation warranty and a 30-day trial on select carpeting.

651 Carpets has implemented several precautionary health measures for employees and contractors to keep customers safe during in-home appointments.

All non-essential employees of the company have been asked to work from home and to stay at home if they or someone in their household is sick. Ill employees are also required to obtain clearance from a doctor before safely returning to work.

The company has also increased cleaning services and sanitizing in its facilities and has suspended employee travel and cancelled large gatherings.

"Since we're part of the same community, raising our families and living together, it's critical that we all work together to minimize the risk of transmission of any sickness," 651 Carpets CEO Brett Cournoyer said.

In an effort to protect staff and the community, Cournoyer asked that if customers or anyone in their households feel ill that they contact 651 Carpets to reschedule any appointments or installations.

"While this is a quickly changing situation, we don't anticipate any interruptions in operations and will remain vigilant to ensure we continue to serve your needs with the quality for which we are known," said Brett Cournoyer.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you up to date with any new information."

For more information, please visit: www.651carpets.com or call 651-227-7387.

About 651 Carpets

Located in Ham Lake, Minnesota, 651 Carpets is a premier flooring and granite provider. They are your one stop shop for all your flooring and granite needs. 651 Carpets make floor buying and installation simple. They work within your schedule, at your home, and they coordinate with your décor. Keeping all of these factors in mind make it easy to choose the best flooring style and design for your home. They guarantee they have the best price, or they will give you 110% of the difference. All of their installers are certified and are the best in the flooring business. This is backed up by their lifetime installation warranty. Flooring is a large investment, and they want to make sure your investment is protected.

