News Release

Basel, November 5, 2020

Dufry Opens its New Brand Paradise ANECDOTE

at The Circle, Zurich Airport

Dufry opened today its new brand paradise ANECDOTE located at the Circle at Zurich Airport, with an offering ranging from global top brands to local premium labels at very attractive prices.

ANECDOTE is a duty-paid shop pleasing customers with a new and fresh shopping environment as well as daily opening hours including weekends and public holidays. The Circle is the new district and place to be at Zurich Airport featuring two hotels as well as shopping and convention center facilities, where business meets lifestyle providing inspiring moments, lively encounters and infinite possibilities for local and international visitors: www.anecdote-zurich.com / Instagram: anecdote_zurich.

Isabel Zarza, Chief Executive Officer Central & North Europe, Russia & Africa, is thrilled about the opening. "We offer our customers a great brand experience across more than 600 m2 with professional advice for all our core categories - from fashion and accessories, to perfumes, cosmetics and skin care products for her and him; to wines and spirits, on to food and confectionary as well as tobacco, jewelry, watches, sunglasses and travel bags. ANECDOTE is not just for travelers - we also want to attract local customers from the Greater Zurich Area, which is one of Europe's economically strongest areas with around 3.8 million inhabitants."

Stefan Gross, Chief Commercial Officer Flughafen Zürich AG: "We are very excited to open the Circle today. Zurich Airport takes a big step forward in transforming itself into a destination in itself by embracing new concepts ranging from a rooftop restaurant to a highly competent health center. ANECDOTE will make Dufry's offer available to a broader audience - an idea that was born in 2016 and finally comes to life."

ANECDOTE is a Dufry company, the leading global travel retailer, thus customers also benefit from the loyalty program "Red By Dufry". On their next trip, they enjoy exclusive services and offers and can redeem their points in the Dufry duty-free shops across 420 locations worldwide.

