TESSI: 9-month 2020 turnover: EUR 347.5m

€m 2020 2019 Change Change

(proforma

like-for-like)1 H1 turnover 230.4 228.9 +0.6% -9.6% Q3 turnover 117.2 106.9 +9.7% -2.7% Total 9-month turnover 347.5 335.8 +3.5% -7.4%

1 calculated by including in 2019 the pre-consolidation turnover generated by Orone and ADM Value

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q3 2020 turnover of €117.2 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, turnover was down 2.7% versus Q3 2019. The discontinued Spanish business contributed €15.2 million to Q3 2020 turnover compared to €18.9 million in Q3 2019.

Turnover for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €347.5 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, turnover for the same period was down 7.4%. The discontinued Spanish business contributed €45.6 million to 9-month 2020 turnover compared to €63.3 million in 2019.

Guidance

The trend observed in the third quarter has continued into the fourth quarter. However, given the current resurgence of the pandemic and reintroduction of lockdown measures in Europe, the Group remains prudent regarding its outlook and will continue to keep a close eye on expenses.

About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 9,400 employees and posted 2019 turnover of €452.0 million (data excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).



