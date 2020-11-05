Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Stuttgart
05.11.20
11:51 Uhr
103,50 Euro
+2,50
+2,48 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TESSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.11.2020 | 18:12
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TESSI: 9-month 2020 turnover: EUR 347.5m

€m20202019ChangeChange
(proforma
like-for-like)1
H1 turnover230.4228.9+0.6%-9.6%
Q3 turnover117.2106.9+9.7%-2.7%
Total 9-month turnover347.5335.8+3.5%-7.4%

1 calculated by including in 2019 the pre-consolidation turnover generated by Orone and ADM Value

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q3 2020 turnover of €117.2 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, turnover was down 2.7% versus Q3 2019. The discontinued Spanish business contributed €15.2 million to Q3 2020 turnover compared to €18.9 million in Q3 2019.

Turnover for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €347.5 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, turnover for the same period was down 7.4%. The discontinued Spanish business contributed €45.6 million to 9-month 2020 turnover compared to €63.3 million in 2019.

Guidance

The trend observed in the third quarter has continued into the fourth quarter. However, given the current resurgence of the pandemic and reintroduction of lockdown measures in Europe, the Group remains prudent regarding its outlook and will continue to keep a close eye on expenses.

Next release
2020 turnover, 8 February 2021 after market close
About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 9,400 employees and posted 2019 turnover of €452.0 million (data excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZtvk5VqlG3ImW1rlJ6ZnJRpmWxqlGObmGrIlmVsZsyYmmxhmW6Um5WaZm9nlWdo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66022-tes-051120-ca-t3-2020-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
TESSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.