November Exclusive - Lindsay Guion is the Latest Interviewee on the Industry Elites Podcast, Currently Available for Streaming

A media and entertainment shareholder with over twenty years of collective experience behind him, Lindsay Guion is a true entrepreneurial executive. His recent appearance on the Industry Elites podcast, a show that sets out to highlight businesspeople who lead by example, is an engaging think piece covering an array of relevant and inspired topics.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Lindsay Guion has always been enmeshed in the intersections of entrepreneurship and creativity. His company, GUIÓN PARTNERS, works with various high-profile clients from the combined sectors of media, technology, sports, and entertainment. As the CEO, Guion acts as a consultant, advisor, producer, and marketer, while developing comprehensive career strategies for his clients. The multifaceted nature of his company has allowed Lindsay Guion to lend a hand to many notable and unique projects.

In episode 4 of the Industry Elites podcast, Guion discusses two of his most recent undertakings. Guion speaks to his production of "Therapy," which was recognized as the Best Romance Film at the 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival and boasts a lot of potential for three upcoming Grammy nominations in all categories. Moreover, Guion outlines his initiation of the Bessie Smith scholarship, an annual funding body given to young applicants who are students of music.

In addition to these recent developments, Lindsay Guion's dialogue with the Industry Elites hosts goes into the difficulties surrounding the changing music and film trades in the face of COVID-19 (a lesson he learned firsthand from the delayed and altered festival circuiting of "Therapy"), as well as the importance of reinvention and discipline in the new age of working from home.

Lindsay Guion's episodic podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, and through the majority of streaming services.

Founder, CEO, and Chairman of GUIÓN PARTNERS, Lindsay Guion is an involved professional with his finger on the pulse of breaking trends and interventions across industries. Having studied at both Georgetown and Harvard, Lindsay Guion believes in research and divergent thinking and he brings this distinct outlook and focus to all his endeavors. He is committed to the conceptualization and successful execution of exciting pathways and projects for his clients, who come from many different sectors, including music, film, tech, sports, and media.

