UPM-Kymmene Corporation: UPM establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme and publishes a Green Finance Framework

and on UPM's website at www.upm.com/investors/upm-as-an-investment/debt/ .



Citigroup Global Market Limited is acting as arranger of the EMTN programme.

In connection with the establishment of the EMTN programme, UPM has also prepared a Green Finance Framework, which will continue integrating its Biofore strategy into financing of the company. In March 2020, UPM became one of the first companies to link the pricing mechanism of a syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) to both biodiversity and climate targets. With the Green Finance Framework, UPM is adding "use of proceeds" -based financing to its finance strategy.

Nordea acted as adviser on the establishment of the Green Finance Framework and CICERO Shades of Green as an independent second opinion provider. UPM's framework was rated with the highest-grade, CICERO Dark Green.

The proceeds from notes issued under the EMTN programme will be used for general corporate purposes or in respect of notes issued as green bonds in accordance with the UPM Green Finance Framework to finance Eligible Projects and Assets.

The base prospectus and the Green Finance Framework are available on UPM's website at www.upm.com/investors/upm-as-an-investment/debt/ .

