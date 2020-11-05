Sbarro LLC: Sbarro to Enter UK Market With EG Group Partnership

Trial launch in select EG Group sites across the UK with first location now open in Birmingham

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Sbarro today announced its partnership with EG Group in the United Kingdom and the opening of the first restaurant. The first restaurant is now open at EG Group's Armada location in Birmingham.

This is the first of five new trial openings in the UK planned for 2020 and complements five planned openings in The United States by year end. The two companies anticipate the development of additional units in 2021 and beyond, given the successful completion of the trial.

"The partnership with EG Group is very exciting. It's a natural fit between the two brands. While pizza has been a top selling food item in convenience stores for many years, Sbarro offers premium quality pizza, Stromboli and other menu items that are freshly prepared each day in store. We pioneered the concept of pizza-by-the-slice in our first location in Brooklyn, New York in 1956, and have retained the made from scratch recipes ever since" said Sbarro CEO David Karam. "As the trend continues to shift towards freshly prepared and higher quality food offerings in the convenience store segment, Sbarro is an ideal partner for a great brand like EG Group."

Mohammed Tayab, EG Group's Food & Beverage Director for Europe, said: "We are excited to partner with Sbarro, a world-renowned pizza brand present in 24 countries who offer excellent choices to diners. Their focus on serving authentic New York-style pizza using the freshest ingredients will be a treat to customers looking for a fresh, tasty and convenient offering at one of our locations."

About Sbarro

Since it first opened its doors in 1956 as an Italian Salumeria in Brooklyn by Naples, Italy-born founders Gennaro and Carmela "Mama" Sbarro, the Sbarro brand has served authentic New York-style pizza and Italian favorites such as Pasta and Stromboli to guests in 600 restaurants and 24 countries worldwide. The restaurant concept is best known for its Original XL New York-style pizza slices made with hand-stretched dough made fresh daily, San Marzano-style tomato sauce and hand-shredded 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella. More than 60 years later, a commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family remains Sbarro's foundation. The global award-winning franchise can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To find a location near you or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

About Euro Garages

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom based Euro Garages (now known as EG Group) is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer. The EG Group currently employs over 55,000 colleagues working in circa 6,250 sites across ten international markets in Europe, USA and Australia. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer which exceeds expectations and creates a true 'one-stop' retail destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. The business is regularly recognised for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were recently honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020, for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Visit www.eurogarages.com for further information.

