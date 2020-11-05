Endo Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Raises Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Our third-quarter 2020 results reflect growth in our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment as utilization of physician administered products continues returning toward pre-COVID-19 levels. Additionally, our Sterile Injectables segment performed better than expected during the quarter driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and higher underlying utilization for certain critical-care products," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "Given our year to date performance, we are raising our full-year 2020 financial guidance."

Mr. Coleman continued, "Our recently announced actions to further optimize our Company's operations and to acquire BioSpecifics support the advancement of our key strategic priorities and better position us to create long-term sustainable value."



THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2019 (1)

Change

2020

2019 (1)

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 634,860



$ 729,426



(13) %

$ 2,142,853



$ 2,149,564



- % Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (68,974)



$ (41,431)



66 %

$ 106,217



$ (152,095)



NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 230,040



226,598



2 %

233,379



225,804



3 % Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.30)



$ (0.18)



67 %

$ 0.46



$ (0.67)



NM Reported Net (Loss) Income $ (75,887)



$ (79,415)



(4) %

$ 64,601



$ (203,993)



NM Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 122,275



$ 152,686



(20) %

$ 494,375



$ 430,847



15 % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (2) 233,442



230,907



1 %

233,379



231,751



1 % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.52



$ 0.66



(21) %

$ 2.12



$ 1.86



14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 286,700



$ 335,656



(15) %

$ 1,044,307



$ 1,012,836



3 %



__________ (1) Certain prior period adjusted amounts have been revised as a result of a change in the Company's definition of its adjusted financial metrics. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for additional discussion. (2) Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from continuing operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $635 million in third-quarter 2020, a decrease of 13% compared to $729 million during the same period in 2019. This result was primarily attributable to decreased Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues.

Reported loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2020 was $69 million compared to reported loss from continuing operations of $41 million during the same period in 2019. This result was driven by severance and other restructuring charges related to the previously announced strategic initiatives to further optimize Endo's operations. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2020 was $0.30 compared to reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.18 in third-quarter 2019.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2020 was $122 million compared to $153 million in third-quarter 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower adjusted gross margin in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment due to a decline in revenues. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2020 was $0.52 compared to $0.66 in third-quarter 2019.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2020 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $224 million, an increase of 3% compared to $217 million during third-quarter 2019.

Specialty Products revenues increased 6% to $140 million in third-quarter 2020 compared to $132 million in third-quarter 2019, with sales of XIAFLEX increasing 7% to $88 million compared to $83 million in third-quarter 2019. Established Products revenues decreased 2% to $84 million in third-quarter 2020 compared to $85 million in third-quarter 2019 due to ongoing competitive pressures in the portfolio.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2020 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $251 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $264 million during third-quarter 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced APLISOL revenues due to a nonrecurring resupply benefit which occurred during third-quarter 2019 and ongoing competitive pressures on certain products. The foregoing decrease was significantly offset by increased VASOSTRICT revenues.

During the quarter, Endo also announced a fill-finish manufacturing and services agreement for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2020 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $136 million, a decrease of 38% compared to $218 million during third-quarter 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to continued competitive pressures on certain key products.



INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Third-quarter 2020 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues decreased 20% to $24 million compared to $30 million during third-quarter 2019.

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

Endo is raising financial guidance for full-year 2020. The outlook ranges below reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change including, among other things, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Full-Year 2020

Prior Guidance

Current Guidance Total Revenues, Net $2.60B to $2.70B

$2.75B to $2.80B Adjusted EBITDA $1.19B to $1.23B

$1.30B to $1.32B Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations $2.00 to $2.15

$2.50 to $2.55 Adjusted Gross Margin ~66.5% to ~67.0%

~67.0% Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~25.0% to ~25.5%

~23.5% Adjusted Interest Expense ~$530M to ~$535M

~$525M Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~14.0% to ~15.0%

~13.5% Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares ~234M

~234M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $1.7 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.3 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Third-quarter 2020 cash used in operating activities was $77 million, compared to $33 million of net cash provided by operating activities during third-quarter 2019.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Growth

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Growth

2020

2019



2020

2019

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX $ 88,167



$ 82,756



7 %

$ 211,022



$ 226,118



(7) % SUPPRELIN LA 28,229



20,772



36 %

63,344



66,542



(5) % Other Specialty (1) 23,724



28,470



(17) %

68,795



78,397



(12) % Total Specialty Products $ 140,120



$ 131,998



6 %

$ 343,161



$ 371,057



(8) % Established Products:





















PERCOCET $ 27,508



$ 28,561



(4) %

$ 82,789



$ 88,199



(6) % TESTOPEL 18,068



13,236



37 %

26,877



40,830



(34) % Other Established (2) 37,986



43,518



(13) %

104,449



129,765



(20) % Total Established Products $ 83,562



$ 85,315



(2) %

$ 214,115



$ 258,794



(17) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 223,682



$ 217,313



3 %

$ 557,276



$ 629,851



(12) % Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT $ 155,412



$ 129,691



20 %

$ 572,530



$ 384,854



49 % ADRENALIN 30,662



40,311



(24) %

120,335



133,468



(10) % Ertapenem for injection 16,784



21,853



(23) %

46,648



79,619



(41) % APLISOL 9,443



28,085



(66) %

25,821



55,996



(54) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 39,092



43,695



(11) %

141,663



124,026



14 % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 251,393



$ 263,635



(5) %

$ 906,997



$ 777,963



17 % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 135,508



$ 218,012



(38) %

$ 602,670



$ 654,322



(8) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 24,277



$ 30,466



(20) %

$ 75,910



$ 87,428



(13) % Total revenues, net $ 634,860



$ 729,426



(13) %

$ 2,142,853



$ 2,149,564



- %





__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX and LIDODERM. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or nine months ended September 30, 2020 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2020 or 2019. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ephedrine sulfate injection and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 634,860



$ 729,426



$ 2,142,853



$ 2,149,564

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 348,077



389,165



1,072,972



1,169,282

Selling, general and administrative 182,259



168,329



522,285



471,749

Research and development 32,055



36,519



94,165



96,353

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 1,810



(14,414)



(23,938)



(4,093)

Asset impairment charges 8,412



4,766



106,197



258,652

Acquisition-related and integration items, net (1,407)



16,025



17,100



(26,983)

Interest expense, net 135,648



136,903



397,689



404,387

Gain on extinguishment of debt -



-



-



(119,828)

Other (income) expense, net (7,194)



16,203



(25,318)



20,408

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (64,800)



$ (24,070)



$ (18,299)



$ (120,363)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 4,174



17,361



(124,516)



31,732

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (68,974)



$ (41,431)



$ 106,217



$ (152,095)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (6,913)



(37,984)



(41,616)



(51,898)

NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (75,887)



$ (79,415)



$ 64,601



$ (203,993)

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (0.30)



$ (0.18)



$ 0.46



$ (0.67)

Discontinued operations (0.03)



(0.17)



(0.18)



(0.23)

Basic $ (0.33)



$ (0.35)



$ 0.28



$ (0.90)

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (0.30)



$ (0.18)



$ 0.46



$ (0.67)

Discontinued operations (0.03)



(0.17)



(0.18)



(0.23)

Diluted $ (0.33)



$ (0.35)



$ 0.28



$ (0.90)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 230,040



226,598



228,985



225,804

Diluted 230,040



226,598



233,379



225,804



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands):



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,679,738



$ 1,454,531

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 162,648



247,457

Accounts receivable 473,368



467,953

Inventories, net 354,903



327,865

Other current assets 132,163



88,412

Total current assets $ 2,802,820



$ 2,586,218

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,362,423



6,803,309

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,165,243



$ 9,389,527

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,243,158



$ 1,412,954

Other current liabilities 47,840



47,335

Total current liabilities $ 1,290,998



$ 1,460,289

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,286,351



8,359,899

OTHER LIABILITIES 370,376



435,883

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (782,482)



(866,544)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 9,165,243



$ 9,389,527



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ 64,601



$ (203,993)

Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 391,463



468,409

Asset impairment charges 106,197



258,652

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (272,818)



(403,824)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 289,443



$ 119,244

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (52,692)



$ (47,812)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 6,377



4,780

Other (3,915)



(2,295)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (50,230)



$ (45,327)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





(Payments on) proceeds from borrowings, net $ (86,887)



$ 247,897

Other (11,470)



(28,333)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (98,357)



$ 219,564

Effect of foreign exchange rate (458)



780

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 140,398



$ 294,261

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,720,388



1,476,837

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,860,786



$ 1,771,098



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company revised its definition of its adjusted financial metrics to exclude certain legal costs. The Company believes that such costs are not indicative of business performance and that excluding them more accurately reflects the Company's results and better enables management to compare financial results between periods. As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial metrics now exclude opioid-related legal expenses. Prior period adjusted results throughout this document have also been adjusted to reflect this change. The impact of excluding these costs during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 is reflected in the Certain legal costs lines of each of the following reconciliation tables.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (75,887)



$ (79,415)



$ 64,601



$ (203,993)

Income tax expense (benefit) 4,174



17,361



(124,516)



31,732

Interest expense, net 135,648



136,903



397,689



404,387

Depreciation and amortization (13) 120,974



147,621



376,787



468,409

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 184,909



$ 222,470



$ 714,561



$ 700,535

















Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) 275



1,672



2,469



4,055

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) 67,692



11,023



100,356



15,172

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) 1,810



(14,414)



(23,938)



(4,093)

Certain legal costs (5) 18,343



14,556



51,884



50,229

Asset impairment charges (6) 8,412



4,766



106,197



258,652

Fair value of contingent consideration (7) (1,407)



16,025



17,100



(26,983)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (8) -



-



-



(119,828)

Share-based compensation (13) 6,585



11,576



28,262



48,909

Other (income) expense, net (14) (7,194)



16,203



(25,318)



20,408

Other (9) 362



13,795



31,118



13,882

Discontinued operations, net of tax (11) 6,913



37,984



41,616



51,898

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 286,700



$ 335,656



$ 1,044,307



$ 1,012,836



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (68,974)



$ (41,431)



$ 106,217



$ (152,095)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 104,066



131,932



325,801



417,949

Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) 275



1,672



2,469



4,055

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) 67,692



11,023



100,356



15,172

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) 1,810



(14,414)



(23,938)



(4,093)

Certain legal costs (5) 18,343



14,556



51,884



50,229

Asset impairment charges (6) 8,412



4,766



106,197



258,652

Fair value of contingent consideration (7) (1,407)



16,025



17,100



(26,983)

Gain on extinguishment of debt (8) -



-



-



(119,828)

Other (9) (1,898)



28,634



13,437



30,254

Tax adjustments (10) (6,044)



(77)



(205,148)



(42,465)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 122,275



$ 152,686



$ 494,375



$ 430,847



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (12) Reported (GAAP) $ 634,860

$ 348,077

$ 286,783

45.2 %

$ 223,129

35.1 %

$ 63,654

10.0 %

$ 128,454

$ (64,800)

$ 4,174

(6.4)%

$ (68,974)

$ (6,913)

$ (75,887)

$ (0.30) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(104,066)

104,066





-





104,066





-

104,066

-





104,066

-

104,066



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(125)

125





(150)





275





-

275

-





275

-

275



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(36,550)

36,550





(31,142)





67,692





-

67,692

-





67,692

-

67,692



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





(1,810)





1,810





-

1,810

-





1,810

-

1,810



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(18,343)





18,343





-

18,343

-





18,343

-

18,343



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(8,412)





8,412





-

8,412

-





8,412

-

8,412



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) -

-

-





1,407





(1,407)





-

(1,407)

-





(1,407)

-

(1,407)



Other (9) -

-

-





(369)





369





2,267

(1,898)

-





(1,898)

-

(1,898)



Tax adjustments (10) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

6,044





(6,044)

-

(6,044)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

6,913

6,913



After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 634,860

$ 207,336

$ 427,524

67.3 %

$ 164,310

25.9 %

$ 263,214

41.5 %

$ 130,721

$ 132,493

$ 10,218

7.7 %

$ 122,275

$ -

$ 122,275

$ 0.52



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (12) Reported (GAAP) $ 729,426

$ 389,165

$ 340,261

46.6 %

$ 211,225

29.0 %

$ 129,036

17.7 %

$ 153,106

$ (24,070)

$ 17,361

(72.1)%

$ (41,431)

$ (37,984)

$ (79,415)

$ (0.18) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(131,932)

131,932





-





131,932





-

131,932

-





131,932

-

131,932



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(542)

542





(1,130)





1,672





-

1,672

-





1,672

-

1,672



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(1,004)

1,004





(10,019)





11,023





-

11,023

-





11,023

-

11,023



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





14,414





(14,414)





-

(14,414)

-





(14,414)

-

(14,414)



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(14,556)





14,556





-

14,556

-





14,556

-

14,556



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(4,766)





4,766





-

4,766

-





4,766

-

4,766



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) -

-

-





(16,025)





16,025





-

16,025

-





16,025

-

16,025



Other (9) -

-

-





(14,053)





14,053





(14,581)

28,634

-





28,634

-

28,634



Tax adjustments (10) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

77





(77)

-

(77)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

37,984

37,984



After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 729,426

$ 255,687

$ 473,739

64.9 %

$ 165,090

22.6 %

$ 308,649

42.3 %

$ 138,525

$ 170,124

$ 17,438

10.3 %

$ 152,686

$ -

$ 152,686

$ 0.66



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

Income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations (12) Reported (GAAP) $2,142,853

$ 1,072,972

$1,069,881

49.9 %

$ 715,809

33.4 %

$ 354,072

16.5 %

$ 372,371

$ (18,299)

$(124,516)

680.5 %

$ 106,217

$ (41,616)

$ 64,601

$ 0.46 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(325,801)

325,801





-





325,801





-

325,801

-





325,801

-

325,801



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(792)

792





(1,677)





2,469





-

2,469

-





2,469

-

2,469



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(43,692)

43,692





(56,664)





100,356





-

100,356

-





100,356

-

100,356



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





23,938





(23,938)





-

(23,938)

-





(23,938)

-

(23,938)



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(51,884)





51,884





-

51,884

-





51,884

-

51,884



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(106,197)





106,197





-

106,197

-





106,197

-

106,197



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) -

-

-





(17,100)





17,100





-

17,100

-





17,100

-

17,100



Other (9) -

-

-





(31,118)





31,118





17,681

13,437

-





13,437

-

13,437



Tax adjustments (10) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

205,148





(205,148)

-

(205,148)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

41,616

41,616



After considering items (non-GAAP) $2,142,853

$ 702,687

$1,440,166

67.2 %

$ 475,107

22.2 %

$ 965,059

45.0 %

$ 390,052

$ 575,007

$ 80,632

14.0 %

$ 494,375

$ -

$ 494,375

$ 2.12



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (12) Reported (GAAP) $2,149,564

$ 1,169,282

$ 980,282

45.6 %

$ 795,678

37.0 %

$ 184,604

8.6 %

$ 304,967

$ (120,363)

$ 31,732

(26.4)%

$ (152,095)

$ (51,898)

$ (203,993)

$ (0.67) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(417,949)

417,949





-





417,949





-

417,949

-





417,949

-

417,949



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(1,942)

1,942





(2,113)





4,055





-

4,055

-





4,055

-

4,055



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(1,004)

1,004





(14,168)





15,172





-

15,172

-





15,172

-

15,172



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





4,093





(4,093)





-

(4,093)

-





(4,093)

-

(4,093)



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(50,229)





50,229





-

50,229

-





50,229

-

50,229



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(258,652)





258,652





-

258,652

-





258,652

-

258,652



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) -

-

-





26,983





(26,983)





-

(26,983)

-





(26,983)

-

(26,983)



Gain on extinguishment of debt (8) -

-

-





-





-





119,828

(119,828)

-





(119,828)

-

(119,828)



Other (9) -

-

-





(13,878)





13,878





(16,376)

30,254

-





30,254

-

30,254



Tax adjustments (10) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

42,465





(42,465)

-

(42,465)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

51,898

51,898



After considering items (non-GAAP) $2,149,564

$ 748,387

$1,401,177

65.2 %

$ 487,714

22.7 %

$ 913,463

42.5 %

$ 408,419

$ 505,044

$ 74,197

14.7 %

$ 430,847

$ -

$ 430,847

$ 1.86

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value

step-up from contingent consideration $ 103,249



$ 128,865



$ 323,350



$ 400,203

Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value

step-up from contingent consideration 817



3,067



2,451



17,746

Total $ 104,066



$ 131,932



$ 325,801



$ 417,949





(2) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Sales-based $ 125



$ -



$ 542



$ -

Development-based -



150



-



1,130

Total $ 125



$ 150



$ 542



$ 1,130







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Sales-based $ 792



$ -



$ 1,942



$ -

Development-based -



1,677



-



2,113

Total $ 792



$ 1,677



$ 1,942



$ 2,113





(3) Adjustments for continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 32,048



$ 25,906



$ 1,004



$ 5,672

Accelerated depreciation charges 4,502



1,789



-



-

Other -



3,447



-



4,347

Total $ 36,550



$ 31,142



$ 1,004



$ 10,019







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 33,190



$ 42,681



$ 1,004



$ 7,884

Accelerated depreciation charges 10,528



4,148



-



-

Other (26)



9,835



-



6,284

Total $ 43,692



$ 56,664



$ 1,004



$ 14,168





Included within the Continuity and separation benefits line are costs associated with certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements for certain senior management of the Company. Additionally, amounts during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include severance and other restructuring charges related to the previously announced strategic initiatives to further optimize Endo's operations.

(4) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlement proceeds related to suits filed by subsidiaries.

(5) To exclude opioid-related legal expenses.



(6) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Goodwill impairment charges $ -



$ -



$ 32,786



$ 151,108

Other intangible asset impairment charges 2,020



4,261



65,771



104,660

Property, plant and equipment impairment charges -



505



1,248



2,884

Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges 6,392



-



6,392



-

Total asset impairment charges $ 8,412



$ 4,766



$ 106,197



$ 258,652





(7) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to our estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.

(8) To exclude the gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2019 refinancing.

(9) The Other row included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 1,663



$ -



$ (922)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



-



-



1

Debt modification costs 369



-



-



-

Other miscellaneous -



(3,930)



14,053



15,502

Total $ 369



$ (2,267)



$ 14,053



$ 14,581







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (2,426)



$ -



$ 2,874

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(11,325)



-



(2,000)

Debt modification costs 31,118



-



-



-

Other miscellaneous -



(3,930)



13,878



15,502

Total $ 31,118



$ (17,681)



$ 13,878



$ 16,376





The Other row included in the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Operating expenses" columns.

(10) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.

(11) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.

(12) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP 230,040 226,598 233,379

225,804 Non-GAAP Adjusted 233,442 230,907 233,379

231,751







(13) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions.













(14) To exclude Other (income) expense, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.







Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) and the calculation of the Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (154,042)

Income tax benefit (140,568)

Interest expense, net 532,036

Depreciation and amortization (13) 521,240

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 758,666





Upfront and milestone-related payments $ 5,037

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions 119,782

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (8,634)

Certain legal costs 66,937

Asset impairment charges 373,627

Fair value of contingent consideration (2,015)

Share-based compensation (13) 38,495

Other income, net (29,049)

Other 31,027

Discontinued operations, net of tax 51,770

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,405,643





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,320,501

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,679,738

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 6,640,763





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 4.7



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

