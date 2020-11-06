The digital twin market is expected to grow by USD 16.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The industry 4.0 and industrial IoT is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of deployment and complex architecture of digital twin will hamper market growth.

Digital Twin Market: End-user Landscape

The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 across the world is a major growth enabler for digital twin solutions in the manufacturing sector. Digital twin solutions will play an important role in product design, manufacturing process, and repair and maintenance. Manufacturing companies are increasingly deploying digital twin solutions in their functions because of the wide array of benefits offered by these solutions. The availability of cloud-based digital twin solutions has increased their adoption among SMEs, which was otherwise limited to large manufacturing companies because of high upfront costs.

Digital Twin Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest digital twin market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for digital twins in the automobile and aerospace industries will significantly drive digital twin market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital twin in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Companies Covered:

ANSYS Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

ScaleOut Software Inc.

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

