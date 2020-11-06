Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has found a part of its car audio products manufactured at Sanda Works, Sanda city, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan and at Mitsubishi Electric Thai Auto-Parts Co., Ltd, Rayong Province, Thailand, has been shipped to the EU market with specifications which do not comply with the European Radio Equipment Directive (RED). Although these products may cause noise when receiving AM radio in Europe, Mitsubishi Electric has confirmed that there is no effect on the safety of these products.

The products in question are only sold to certain car manufacturers, not consumers, and Mitsubishi Electric has already reported the situation to the customers who purchased the affected products.

This nonconformity was discovered on October 20, 2020 through an in-house inspection prompted by the revision of technical standards for the RED which will come into effect in December 2020. Mitsubishi Electric stopped new shipments of these products immediately after the discovery of this situation.

Mitsubishi Electric takes this matter that it has shipped non-conforming products seriously, and the company will investigate the cause and announce prevent recurrence measures.

