ING Group: ING to appoint Ljiljana Cortan as chief risk officer

ING to appoint Ljiljana Cortan as chief risk officer
ING announced today that Ljiljana Cortan will be appointed chief risk officer of ING. Ljiljana Cortan until recently served as chief risk officer of HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Bank (HVB) in Germany. She will succeed Steven van Rijswijk, who was appointed CEO of ING effective 1 July 2020.
Ljiljana Cortan will be appointed as chief risk officer and member of the Management Board Banking effective 1 January 2021. The Supervisory Board will propose to shareholders to appoint her as member of the Executive Board and chief risk officer of ING Group at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021.
Ljiljana Cortan (Croatian, 1971) started her career in 1996 at Zagrebacka banka in Croatia, which in 2002 became part of Unicredit Group. At Zagrebacka she held diverse positions in risk management, corporate banking and project/information management. In 2009 she became head of strategy and marketing for corporate and investment banking in the CEE region at Unicredit Bank Austria. From 2014-2017 Ljiljana served as Global Head of Financial Institutions, Banks and Sovereigns and later Head of Group Credit Transactions at Unicredit in Milan. In 2018 she assumed her most recent position as member of the Management Board and chief risk officer at HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Bank in Germany. Ljiljana Cortan holds a Master's degree in Business Finance from the University of Zagreb.
The appointment of Ljiljana Cortan has been approved by the European Central Bank. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Karst Jan Wolters, who has performed the day-to-day risk management activities from 1 July 2020, will support Ljiljana during the first phase of her onboarding in 2021.
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 55,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks by Sustainalytics and MSCI and our 'A-list' rating by CDP. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.
