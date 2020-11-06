Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2020 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

6 November 2020

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("Clean Invest Africa" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQSE: CIA), the AQUIS Stock Exchange Growth Market quoted ("AQSE Growth Market", previously the NEX Exchange Growth Market) clean technology and renewable energy investment company, has today published its Audited Report & Accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2019. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, at www.cleaninvestafrica.com .

As announced on 4 July 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of the remaining 97.5% of CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech") and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd. ("CASA"), that the Company did not already own, and subject to certain approvals from the South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") . Trading in Clean Invest Africa's ordinary shares resumed on 4 July 2019 on the AQSE Growth Market after its suspension on 11 January 2019.

The financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 show a loss after taxation of £9,133,485 (2018: loss of £1,100,645).

Since re-admission to the AQSE Growth Market, the Company announced on 3 December 2019 that the final tranche of the Consideration Shares in respect of CoalTech were issued, while a further 13,291,745 Ordinary Shares are ready to be issued to the remaining South African Resident Sellers once the necessary approvals for CASA from the SARB have been granted. The Company therefore currently owns 100% of CoalTech and 75% of CASA.

On 7 January 2020, the Company appointed Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa as the Non-Executive Chairman and confirmed Filippo Fantechi's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer.

The Directors are pleased with the progress made in this period, notwithstanding the recent impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and will advise shareholders as they come to fruition.

Shaikh Mohamed, Non-Executive Chairman, commented "Having successfully concluded the corporate reorganisation of CIA through its acquisition of the CoalTech Group and its readmission to trading on the AQUIS Exchange, we are excited to be focussed on the operating business of the newly created group.These operating businesses continue to have strong prospects particularly through international expansion and we look forward to continuing to update shareholders on future events".

The Directors note the following from the auditors report:

"We draw attention to note 2 in the financial statements, which indicates that the group incurred a net loss of £9.1m during the year ended 31 December 2019 and, as of that date, the group had net current liabilities of £2.6m. The revenue forecasted for the group is not certain and therefore the group may be required to raise additional funds by way of either equity or debt. As stated in note 2, these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group's and company's ability to continue as a going concern."

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi, Director

Telephone: +973 3969 6273

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7220 9795

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2019

GBP20192018
Revenue347-
Cost of sales(93)-
Gross profit254-
Other income217512
Operating costs(1,382,089)(1,024,960)
Fair value of share options and warrants(3,222,182)-
Reverse acquisition cost(4,544,161)-
Unrealised foreign exchange revaluation on amounts due to a related party24,639(78,193)
Operating loss(9,123,322)(1,102,641)
Finance income41,996
Finance costs(10,167)-
Loss before tax(9,133,485)(1,100,645)
Taxation--
Loss after tax(9,133,485)(1,100,645)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences49,779(11,563)
Total comprehensive loss for the year(9,083,706)(1,112,208)
Earnings per share expressed
in pence per share:
Basic and diluted(0.99)(0.80)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2019

GBP31 Dec 201931 Dec 2018
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment494,758433,198
Right-of-use assets30,506-
Investments5,247-
Total non-current assets530,511433,198
Current assets
Inventory8,76625,067
Trade and other receivables112,90427,633
Amounts due from related parties3,431,9893,619,661
Cash and cash equivalents13,23148,444
Total current assets3,566,8903,720,805
Total assets
4,097,4014,154,003
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital2,844,41319,841
Share premium reserve24,623,938383,689
Share to be issued332,294-
Convertible loans134,388-
Share-based payment reserve3,222,182-
Currency translation reserve83,041(11,906)
Reverse takeover reserve(23,050,570)-
Accumulated losses(10,243,363)(1,109,878)
Total equity(2,053,677)(718,254)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables1,142,194350,745
Lease liabilities6,731-
Amounts due to related parties4,975,5644,521,512
Total current liabilities6,124,4894,872,257
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities26,589-
Total non-current liabilities26,589-
Total liabilities6,151,0784,872,257
Total equity and liabilities4,097,4014,154,003

Company Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2019

GBP31 Dec 201930 Sep 2018
Assets
Non-current assets
Investment4,744,225358,362
Total non-current assets4,744,225358,362
Current assets
Trade and other
receivables		73,5795,080
Cash and cash equivalents6,00468,602
Total current assets79,58373,682
Total assets
4,823,808432,044
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital2,844,413402,750
Share premium24,623,938210,750
Shares to be issued332,294-
Convertible loans134,388-
Share-based payment reserve3,222,182-
Accumulated losses(26,613,901)(204,078)
Total equity4,543,314409,422
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables280,49422,622
Total liabilities280,49422,622
Total equity and liabilities4,823,808432,044

Group Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2019

GBPShare
capital		Share premiumShares to be issuedConvertible loansShare-based payment reserveReverse takeover reserveCurrency translation reserveAccumulated
losses		Total equity
1 January 201919,841383,689----(11,906)(1,109,878)(718,254)
Loss for the year-------(9,133,485)(9,133,485)
Other comprehensive income:
Currency translation differences---
-		--49,779-49,779
Total comprehensive income------49,779(9,133,485)(9,083,706)
CoalTech Group share capital transfer to reverse takeover reserve(19,841)(383,689)-
-		-310,21245,168-(48,150)
Recognition of the Company share capital at reverse acquisition402,750210,750-
-		-3,772,363--4,385,863
Issue of shares for acquisition of CoalTech Group2,436,44124,364,410332,294
-		-(27,133,145)---
Shares issued by the Company since acquisition5,22248,778-
-		----54,000
Convertible loans issued---134,388----134,388
Share-based payment----3,222,182---3,222,182
Total transactions with owners recognised in equity2,824,57224,240,249332,294
134,388		3,222,182(23,050,570)45,168-7,748,283
31 December 20192,844,41324,623,938332,294134,3883,222,182(23,050,570)83,041(10,243,363)(2,053,677)

Group Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2019 (continued)

GBPShare
capital		Share premiumShares to be issuedShare-based payment reserveReverse takeover reserveCurrency translation reserveAccumulated
losses		Total equity
1 January 201859----(343)(9,233)(9,517)
Loss for the year-- ----(1,100,645)(1,100,645)
Other comprehensive income
Currency translation differences-----(11,563)-(11,563)
Total comprehensive income-----(11,563)(1,100,645)(1,112,208)
Issue of shares19,782383,689-----403,471
Total transactions with owners recognised in equity19,782383,689-----403,471
31 December 201819,841383,689---(11,906) (1,109,878)(718,254)

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2019

GBPShare
capital		Share premiumShares to be issuedConvertible loansShare-based paymentAccumulated
losses		Total equity
1 October 2018402,750210,750---(204,078)409,422
Loss for the period-----(26,409,823)(26,409,823)
Other comprehensive income-------
Total comprehensive income-----(26,409,823)(26,409,823)
Issue of shares2,441,66324,413,188332,294---27,187,145
Share-based payment----3,222,182-3,222,182
Convertible loans issued---134,388--134,388
Total transactions with owners recognised in equity2,441,66324,413,188332,294
134,388		3,222,182-30,543,715
31 December 20192,844,41324,623,938332,294134,3883,222,182(26,613,901)4,543,314
Loss for the period-----(204,078)(204,078)
Other comprehensive income-------
Total comprehensive income---
-		-(204,078)(204,078)
Issue of shares402,750236,250----639,000
Cost of shares issued-(25,500)----(25,500)
Total transactions with owners recognised in equity402,750210,750----613,500
30 September 2018402,750210,750---(204,078)409,422

Group Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2019

GBP2019 2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash utilised in operations (724,496) (807,311)

Finance income 4 1,996

Finance costs (5,779) (584)

Exchange gain/(loss) 25,081 (11,601)

Net cash from operating activities(705,190)(817,500)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (75,280) (433,198)

Purchase of investments (5,247) -

Cash acquired on acquisition of Clean Invest Africa plc 9,104 -

Cash acquired on the addition of the subsidiary 4,709 -

Net cash from investing activities (66,714) (433,198)

Cash flows from financing activities

Funding received from related parties 635,192 4,521,512

Payment of related party borrowings (7,995) (3,620,733)

Proceeds from issue of shares 54,000 390,057

Proceeds from convertible loan notes 61,000 -

Principal paid on lease liabilities (5,506) -

Net cash from financing activities736,6911,290,836

(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents(35,213)40,138


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


48,444

8,306

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year13,23148,444





Company Statement of Cash Flow

for the year ended 31 December 2019

GBP2019 2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income tax (26,409,823) (204,078)

Impairment 22,747,282 -

Share based payment expense 3,222,182 -

Increase in trade and other receivables (68,499) (5,080)

Increase in trade and other payables 392,260 22,622

Net cash from operating activities(116,598)(186,536)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investments - (358,362)

Net cash from investing activities - (358,362)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares 54,000 639,000

Issue costs - (25,500)

Net cash from financing activities54,000613,500

(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents(62,598)68,602


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


68,602

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year6,00468,602

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.