The Australian state of Victoria is on track to host one of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries. The 300 MW/450 MWh Victoria Big Battery will be constructed on the outskirts of Geelong.From pv magazine Australia Australia is once again looking to maintain its position as hosting the world's largest battery storage system. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said on Thursday that it has completed the System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS) procurement process on behalf of the Victorian government and has confirmed that Neoen has won the contract. The French renewables producer ...

