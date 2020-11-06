DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 06-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 5 November 2020 it purchased a total of 276,727 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 276,727 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1320 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.0880 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1145 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 663,529,397 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 276,727 1.1145 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 705 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675549TRDU1 2,261 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675551TRDU1 2,850 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675553TRDU1 2,966 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675552TRDU1 3,555 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675550TRDU1 1,651 1.0900 XDUB 08:17:32 00023675554TRDU1 4,022 1.0920 XDUB 08:42:49 00023676611TRDU1 2,000 1.0880 XDUB 08:42:49 00023676612TRDU1 2,248 1.0900 XDUB 09:15:22 00023677589TRDU1 5,482 1.0900 XDUB 09:15:22 00023677590TRDU1 1,527 1.0900 XDUB 09:26:46 00023677838TRDU1 2,000 1.0900 XDUB 09:26:46 00023677837TRDU1 813 1.0880 XDUB 09:35:00 00023678016TRDU1 1,143 1.0880 XDUB 09:35:00 00023678015TRDU1 2,011 1.0880 XDUB 09:35:00 00023678017TRDU1 3,688 1.0900 XDUB 09:43:57 00023678192TRDU1 4,014 1.0900 XDUB 09:51:57 00023678370TRDU1 465 1.0880 XDUB 09:52:55 00023678394TRDU1 1,566 1.0880 XDUB 09:52:55 00023678395TRDU1 2,138 1.0880 XDUB 09:52:55 00023678396TRDU1 4,230 1.0900 XDUB 10:09:58 00023678855TRDU1 3,822 1.0900 XDUB 10:18:54 00023678992TRDU1 2,585 1.0940 XDUB 10:23:40 00023679104TRDU1 8,453 1.0940 XDUB 10:23:40 00023679106TRDU1 1,905 1.1200 XDUB 11:33:44 00023680082TRDU1 2,734 1.1200 XDUB 11:33:44 00023680083TRDU1 3,785 1.1200 XDUB 11:33:44 00023680084TRDU1 3,982 1.1160 XDUB 11:35:15 00023680121TRDU1 3,982 1.1160 XDUB 11:35:15 00023680120TRDU1 3,895 1.1200 XDUB 11:56:28 00023680334TRDU1 1,430 1.1200 XDUB 12:04:27 00023680372TRDU1 2,194 1.1200 XDUB 12:04:27 00023680371TRDU1 4,138 1.1200 XDUB 12:11:55 00023680405TRDU1 3,054 1.1180 XDUB 12:17:38 00023680441TRDU1 177 1.1180 XDUB 12:17:38 00023680442TRDU1 4,339 1.1180 XDUB 12:17:38 00023680443TRDU1 4,250 1.1200 XDUB 12:37:23 00023680526TRDU1 4,257 1.1180 XDUB 12:39:21 00023680530TRDU1 4,324 1.1180 XDUB 12:39:21 00023680529TRDU1 3,789 1.1200 XDUB 13:05:53 00023680758TRDU1 4,269 1.1200 XDUB 13:19:28 00023680839TRDU1 8,215 1.1200 XDUB 13:19:28 00023680838TRDU1 4,312 1.1300 XDUB 13:35:21 00023680933TRDU1 2,610 1.1220 XDUB 14:08:24 00023681226TRDU1 2,610 1.1220 XDUB 14:08:24 00023681227TRDU1 6,371 1.1220 XDUB 14:08:24 00023681228TRDU1 7,174 1.1200 XDUB 14:13:10 00023681279TRDU1 3,523 1.1140 XDUB 14:31:42 00023681557TRDU1 3,524 1.1140 XDUB 14:31:42 00023681555TRDU1 3,662 1.1140 XDUB 14:31:42 00023681556TRDU1 7,835 1.1200 XDUB 14:46:54 00023682106TRDU1 3,537 1.1200 XDUB 14:47:00 00023682107TRDU1 3,908 1.1200 XDUB 14:47:00 00023682108TRDU1 7,947 1.1200 XDUB 14:47:00 00023682109TRDU1 3,733 1.1140 XDUB 14:57:40 00023682299TRDU1 3,763 1.1140 XDUB 14:57:40 00023682298TRDU1 1,723 1.1180 XDUB 15:11:18 00023682663TRDU1 37 1.1180 XDUB 15:13:50 00023682755TRDU1 3,773 1.1180 XDUB 15:13:50 00023682754TRDU1 37 1.1200 XDUB 15:16:51 00023682920TRDU1 347 1.1240 XDUB 15:19:29 00023683054TRDU1 2,377 1.1240 XDUB 15:19:29 00023683053TRDU1 858 1.1320 XDUB 15:26:31 00023683346TRDU1 3,400 1.1320 XDUB 15:26:31 00023683345TRDU1 1,663 1.1320 XDUB 15:30:08 00023683462TRDU1 1,896 1.1320 XDUB 15:30:08 00023683463TRDU1 1,722 1.1320 XDUB 15:35:09 00023683671TRDU1 2,114 1.1320 XDUB 15:35:09 00023683670TRDU1 820 1.1320 XDUB 15:40:48 00023683786TRDU1 1,139 1.1320 XDUB 15:40:48 00023683788TRDU1 1,860 1.1320 XDUB 15:40:48 00023683787TRDU1 3,662 1.1280 XDUB 15:44:16 00023683885TRDU1 3,756 1.1280 XDUB 15:44:16 00023683884TRDU1 3,756 1.1280 XDUB 15:44:16 00023683883TRDU1 3,835 1.1220 XDUB 15:51:04 00023684093TRDU1 1,264 1.1240 XDUB 16:05:39 00023684502TRDU1 486 1.1240 XDUB 16:07:15 00023684553TRDU1 167 1.1240 XDUB 16:07:47 00023684580TRDU1 39 1.1240 XDUB 16:08:02 00023684587TRDU1 539 1.1240 XDUB 16:08:02 00023684588TRDU1 1,140 1.1240 XDUB 16:08:02 00023684585TRDU1 2,126 1.1240 XDUB 16:08:02 00023684586TRDU1 1,500 1.1260 XDUB 16:12:30 00023684797TRDU1 2,440 1.1260 XDUB 16:12:30 00023684798TRDU1 66 1.1260 XDUB 16:16:12 00023684988TRDU1 445 1.1260 XDUB 16:16:12 00023684987TRDU1 1,094 1.1260 XDUB 16:16:12 00023684989TRDU1 97 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:16 00023685066TRDU1 432 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:16 00023685065TRDU1 23 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:43 00023685076TRDU1 53 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:43 00023685077TRDU1 12 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:44 00023685078TRDU1 3 1.1260 XDUB 16:17:44 00023685079TRDU1 3,669 1.1280 XDUB 16:17:58 00023685100TRDU1 3,930 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685158TRDU1 696 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685160TRDU1 2,981 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685162TRDU1 3,416 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685159TRDU1 3,425 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685163TRDU1 5,173 1.1260 XDUB 16:20:07 00023685161TRDU1 1,330 1.1280 XDUB 16:26:43 00023685414TRDU1 2,167 1.1280 XDUB 16:26:43 00023685413TRDU1 3,816 1.1240 XDUB 16:27:08 00023685434TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 