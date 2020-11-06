Copenhagen November 6, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Alefarm Brewing A/S share (short name: ALEFRM) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Alefarm Brewing belongs to the industry sector and is the tenth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 55 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Alefarm Brewing is a family-run Danish brewery that produces unique, high-quality beers for consumers and distributors worldwide. The company was established in 2015 and has its production in Greve, south of Copenhagen. The company focuses on modern interpretations of popular styles in beer, including IPA and DIPA, as well as tasty and inviting seasonal beers, which are often brewed using local ingredients. The company's mission is to create good and lasting experiences with beer. "Demand for our portfolio of high-end craft beer is higher than ever before. We are seeing an increase in all markets that we operate in, which is why we are quite excited about the listing. Nasdaq First North is a unique platform for capitalization, for bridging the gap between us and our customers, and finally - and most importantly - for ensuring the continued growth in our production and sales at the brewery", says Kasper Tidemann, Founder and CEO at Alefarm Brewing. "We are proud to welcome Alefarm Brewing to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Alefarm Brewing is the tenth Danish company to list on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market this year and clearly shows the great interest among investors in Danish entrepreneurs and growth companies such as Alefarm Brewing". Alefarm Brewing has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq media contact: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796887