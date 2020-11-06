IndiGo becomes first Indian Low-cost airline to offer IATA - Billing and Settlement using IATA Financial Gateway

NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the objective of increasing distribution and making sales process seamless, India's leading carrier, IndiGo, has started IATA -Billing and Settlement Plan acceptance in Overseas Point of sales. To begin with, this facility is being offered in point of Sales at United Arab Emirates, Qatar & United Kingdom and soon will be opened in 8 more overseas markets.

Starting from November 4, 2020, agents in the notified markets will be able to use this facility while making bookings on IndiGo Website and Travelport GDS's .

IndiGo will be first Indian airline to provide this facility using IATA Financial Gateway (IFG).

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to enable the acceptance of IATA Billing and Settlement Plan, to provide an enhanced yet simplified business experience to our travel partners. This facility will also allow us to expand our distribution reach to travel agents across eleven participating markets, starting with UAE, Qatar & UK in the first phase, and then expanding to the other markets. With this facility we will continue to provide a hassle-free experience to our customers and business partners, while making the process more efficient and seamless".

Travel agents who are keen to use BSP for sales of IndiGo tickets can get in touch with IndiGo account manager or the GSA office in relevant markets. Post the required formal documentation, the agents will be enabled to use BSP.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, and a courteous, hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 262 aircraft as of 31st March 2020, the airline offered 1,674 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 62 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.