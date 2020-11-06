

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) and the Intact-Tryg Consortium issued a statement regarding the possible cash offer for RSA Insurance Group. The proposal comprises 685 pence in cash per RSA share, plus payment by RSA of the announced interim dividend of 8 pence per share. This would represent an approximately 7.2 billion pounds transaction with Intact paying 3.0 billion pounds and Tryg paying 4.2 billion pounds.



The Board of RSA has indicated to the Consortium that it would be minded to recommend the proposal, subject to satisfactory resolution of the other terms of the proposal, including a period of due diligence.



