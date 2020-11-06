Wren Kitchens Opens its First USA Showroom in Milford with a Bang!

BARTON-UPON-HUMBER, England, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This bonfire night, the UK's number one kitchen retailer, Wren Kitchens, will be setting the American kitchen market alight by opening its 100th showroom with a bang in Milford, Connecticut!

The progressive retailer will open five more showrooms in Northeast America by 2021. In the UK, Wren has successfully opened 99 showrooms in 10 years.

Wren has completely transformed the huge 31,456 sq.ft. site on Boston Post Road and it is now crowned the biggest kitchen showroom in the USA.

Alongside the whopping 100 kitchen displays, the showroom boasts two virtual reality studios where customers can put on VR goggles and walk around their new kitchen in 3D virtual reality, and there's also an interactive tap lab where customers can test working taps with hot, filtered and sparkling water.

Plus, there's three plush interior design suites where interior designers and architects can book the space for clients as well as 20 open plan design desks where customers can work with a designer and view the ongoing creation of their dream kitchen. There's also a training centre for new team members to learn about the Wren Way.

VIPs including the Mayor of Milford, Ben Blake, Lieutenant Governor, Susan Bysiewicz, and Commissioner of Connecticut State, David Lehman, cut the ribbon and enjoyed a tour of the state-of-the-art showroom.

The Mayor of Milford, Ben Blake, said: "We're happy to welcome Wren Kitchens to Milford and excited that the Wren team chose our fantastic city with a big heart as its first US location."

The kitchen retailer also donated $1,000 dollars to the Mayor's charity of choice, Milford Food2Kids, which ensures children in the local community aren't left hungry during the pandemic.

The new showroom has created 25 jobs in the local area, from managers to kitchen designers and surveyors.

Milford Showroom Manager, David DeCicco, said: "A huge amount of hard work and effort has gone into developing our 100th and first USA showroom, and we'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved on both sides of the Atlantic that has made this happen.



"It's a proud moment for our team and for the whole company, as we celebrate this milestone and pave the way to a successful future for Wren in the US!"

Wren will manufacture every one of its kitchens in the USA at its state-of-the-art 252,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The leading kitchen retailer has invested $15.4 million in the facility as well as transforming its onsite headquarters to provide support for its showrooms across North America.

During this first phase, 360 jobs will be created in manufacturing, logistics and various support roles such as customer services and HR. In the UK, the company currently employs 5,500 people.

Wren has also invested in its own fleet of trucks to deliver affordable luxury kitchens to customers across North America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327865/Wren_Kitchens_Connecticut.jpg