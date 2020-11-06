DJ PhosAgro 3Q and 9M 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 3Q and 9M 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date 06-Nov-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 6 November 2020 PhosAgro 3Q and 9M 2020 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 9 November 2020, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (17:00 Moscow; 9:00 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20201109 [1] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9125 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 313-209-6672 United States Toll 888-458-4148 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 7891365 Russian conference ID: 9153081 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87341 EQS News ID: 1146063 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b1fe461e2d41ebd8806d8ff6a813add&application_id=1146063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

