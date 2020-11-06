Den 24 augusti 2020 gavs aktierna i Ework Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Investment AB Arawak till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Igår, den 5 november 2020, offentliggjorde Investment AB Arawak ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Ework Group AB(EWRK, ISIN-kod SE0002402701, orderboks-ID 72798) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On August 24, 2020, the shares in Ework Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Investment AB Arawak to the shareholders in the Company. Yesterday, November 5, 2020, Investment AB Arawak published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Ework Group AB (EWRK, ISIN code SE0002402701, order book ID 72798) shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB