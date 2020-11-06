Anzeige
KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 6

6 November 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

KR1 plc (AQSE: KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 10.00 am on 27 November 2020 at 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, 41-43 Victoria Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2LF has been sent to shareholders in the Company.

In the light of Covid-19 quarantine requirements currently in place on the Isle of Man, shareholders are advised not to travel to the Isle of Man to attend the Annual General Meeting. They are instead encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy to exercise all or part of their rights to vote on their behalf at the Annual General Meeting.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell		(PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

© 2020 PR Newswire
