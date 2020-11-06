A 50 kW PV system is being built on the facade of a radiology center near Marburg's main train station. The Marburg municipal utilities and the Sonneninitiative association have concluded a PPA that ensures the long-term financing of the project.From pv magazine Germany When we think of power purchase agreements (PPAs), we actually think of large photovoltaic power plants. However, the model can also work on a small scale. The Sonneninitiative association and the Marburg municipal power utility, Stadtwerke Marburg, now want to demonstrate this with an urban lighthouse project. The facade of the ...

