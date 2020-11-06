Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday.

A total of 111,695,422 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 52.3% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including election of all seven management nominees to the board of directors of the Company and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted Vote # Voted For % Voted Withhold # Voted Withhold % Brent Gilchrist 107,663,405 98.446 1,699,734 1.554 Terence Harbort 87,276,765 79.805 22,086,374 20.195 Susan J. Mitchell 107,806,405 98.577 1,556,734 1.423 Morris Prychidny 109,361,905 99.999 1,234 0.001 Andres Tinajero 64,420,076 58.905 44,943,063 41.095 Eric Tremblay 107,836,405 98.604 1,526,734 1.396 Blair Zaritsky 107,836,395 98.604 1,526,744 1.396

"We are pleased to welcome two new directors to Talisker, Eric Tremblay and Susan Mitchell. Eric brings close to 30 years' experience in mine building and mine operations. He is the current Chief Operating Officer for Dalradian Resources and former General Manager of Canadian Malarctic. Susan is a former investment banker having held senior roles for two global institutions and the former treasurer of a multi-national, multi-commodity NYSE listed mining company. As Talisker continues to advance its Bralorne Gold Project and its extensive Greenfields projects, Eric and Susan's experience are great additions to the Company's well-rounded board," stated Terence Harbort, President and CEO, who added, "The board would like to thank Tom Obradovich for his important contribution as Executive Chairman to the formation and early development of Talisker. We wish Tom all of the best as he focuses his energy in his new role as CEO and President of Conquest Resources. We also would like to welcome Morris Prychidny as Chair of the board."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 297,644 hectares over 331 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

