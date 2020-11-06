Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Starkes Kaufsignal - Nicht nur der Chart spricht JETZT Bände!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Berlin
06.11.20
13:18 Uhr
4,380 Euro
-0,060
-1,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2020 | 14:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

PR Newswire

London, November 6

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the Company's announcement published on the JSE Limited ("JSE")s Stock Exchange News Service on 26 June 2020 regarding the deferral of the vesting of performance shares under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") from 30 June 2020 to a later date. This deferral was in line with AECI's focus on safeguarding its financial position in terms of liquidity through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance shares subsequently vested on 30 October 2020. In compliance with JSE Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on that date:

Name:Mark Dytor
Position and company:Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:42 696
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R3 459 426,32
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Mark Kathan
Position and company:Chief Financial Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:34 356
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R2 783 681,16
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and company:Director, AECI Mining Limited (a major subsidiary)
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:24 489
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 984 211,43
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Dean Murray
Position and company:Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:14 632
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 185 551,95
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Dean Mulqueeny
Position and company:Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:14 609
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 183 688,38
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes
Name:Nomini Rapoo
Position and company:Group Company Secretary, AECI
Date of transaction:5 November 2020
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:10 556
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
VWAP per security:8 102,46 cents
Total value of transaction:R855 295,68
Highest price8 125,00 cents
Lowest price8 100,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

6 November 2020

Sponsor and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.