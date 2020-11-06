AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities
London, November 6
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the Company's announcement published on the JSE Limited ("JSE")s Stock Exchange News Service on 26 June 2020 regarding the deferral of the vesting of performance shares under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") from 30 June 2020 to a later date. This deferral was in line with AECI's focus on safeguarding its financial position in terms of liquidity through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance shares subsequently vested on 30 October 2020. In compliance with JSE Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on that date:
|Name:
|Mark Dytor
|Position and company:
|Chief Executive, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|42 696
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R3 459 426,32
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Mark Kathan
|Position and company:
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|34 356
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R2 783 681,16
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company:
|Director, AECI Mining Limited (a major subsidiary)
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|24 489
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 984 211,43
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Murray
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|14 632
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 185 551,95
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Mulqueeny
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|14 609
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 183 688,38
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Nomini Rapoo
|Position and company:
|Group Company Secretary, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|5 November 2020
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|10 556
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|VWAP per security:
|8 102,46 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R855 295,68
|Highest price
|8 125,00 cents
|Lowest price
|8 100,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
6 November 2020
Sponsor and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)