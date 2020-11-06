Edesa Biotech to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 6th Annual Israel Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.

Edesa senior management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Members of the investment community who are interested in meeting with the company should contact conference coordinators to arrange an appointment or contact Edesa directly via email at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later-stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

CONTACT:

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

(805) 488-2800 ext. 150

investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615047/Edesa-Biotech-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Co-6th-Annual-Israel-Conference