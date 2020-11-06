Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Starkes Kaufsignal - Nicht nur der Chart spricht JETZT Bände!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PL1Q ISIN: CA27966L1085 Ticker-Symbol: RBTQ 
Stuttgart
06.11.20
08:06 Uhr
4,920 Euro
-0,230
-4,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EDESA BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDESA BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8805,25014:17
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2020 | 14:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edesa Biotech to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 6th Annual Israel Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.

Edesa senior management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Members of the investment community who are interested in meeting with the company should contact conference coordinators to arrange an appointment or contact Edesa directly via email at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.
Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later-stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

CONTACT:
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615047/Edesa-Biotech-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Co-6th-Annual-Israel-Conference

EDESA BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.