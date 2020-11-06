Let's Move Week 2020: join Technogym's social campaign to promote exercise

The biggest fitness event in the world gathering millions of people in a celebration of health and physical exercise

CESENA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday 50 million people train with Technogym at home and in thousands fitness clubs, hotels, schools, medical centers and corporate facilities all over the globe. Different people with different goals and aspirations - fitness passionate, people training to improve sport performance, people oriented to health and prevention programs - but united by the same passion: wellness.

Since 7 years Technogym has launched the Let's Move for a Better world campaign, a global initiative to gather the global Technogym community around a social objective: promoting and educating people to regular physical exercise to create a more sustainable society based on people's health.

Technogym is now excited to announce the launch of the 2020 Let's Move Week: seven days of fitness events, challenges and activities, taking place both online and offline from 9th - 15th November, gathering end users and fitness clubs all over the world. Every day, Technogym social media channels will offer fun and engaging workouts led by Technogym Master Trainers and international ambassadors.

You can join the campaign directly from your home, from the place you prefer or from the fitness clubs joining the campaign.

Check out Technogym Instagram profile, you will find at different times of the day engaging training session led by Technogym's global ambassadors: Jono Castano, Jessica Kate Herbert, Tom Bliss and Courtney Pruce. Workouts will also be delivered in 7 different languages - English, Spanish, Italian, French, Russian, Chinese, German - on Technogym Youtube and will be able to find different levels from beginner to advanced.

The Let's Move for a Better World campaign sums up Technogym's ultimate mission of spreading Wellness on a global scale. Today more than ever, people are aware of the importance of a wellness lifestyle, and Technogym believes that educating the younger generations is essential to reach this goal and to create a more sustainable society that has well-being as one of its founding values.

Join us! This is a unique opportunity for all of us to be protagonist and to share the powerful social message. letmoveforabetterworld

