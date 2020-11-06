Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of The AI Eye, watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence, featuring an exclusive interview with the CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

According to Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), the company elected to release the first version of its AI-powered human vitals device, qTerm with only three of the four originally-planned features included. He explained that this was a decision made to meet the demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally, the qTerm device was planned to come out in its first release with four features - body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen," he said. "Due to the pandemic, we wanted to push it out faster [to get] something to the market to help with the [COVID-19] virus."

This first release will feature the ability to easily measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate - measurements indicative of COVID-19 infection. Rittman explained that this data, with consent from the user, can be aggregated and put toward a worldwide 'thermal map' to alert others about potential health risks.

"This data … will be fed through the medical app to a backend program, which is where we're going to do processing, analytics and with the user's permission, we'll keep their location in," he said. "It can still be anonymous but we'll be able to alert users about "hot zones" that have people with symptoms and that could be a health risk."

In a recent press release explaining the qTerm's completed features, Rittman indicated that GBT planned "to expand the device further in the future, adding more features and AI capabilities."

"On the second release we're going to add the blood pressure feature as well," he said.

Elsewhere, it was announced that GBT Technologies has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its 3D, Monolithic, multi-dimensional, multi-plane, memory structure for integrated circuits patent. Rittman described the current state of integrated circuit (IC) design, and how this new patent will upgrade and enhance the technology, affording greater capabilities.

"The 3D monolithic chip patent is dealing with a new way to fabricate microchips and silicon," he said. "Today the silicon is a flat surface, and we basically build, - in layman's terms - create, or etch the chip on top of the silicon. So, we still have a flat surface, it's one plane and it's limited."

"Our patent, on that level, is actually taking this and making a new paradigm," he said. "Image it as multi-planar, so it's not just a flat surface. I can make it, for example, as a honeycomb shape where the honeycombs, or hexagons, have many additional planes to place the transistor on them. The shifting from the single plane surface to a multi-planar three-dimensional surface will significantly increase the number of transistors and the amount of circuitry that can be placed on the chip."

This multidimensional design, by increasing the silicon surface for transistors, could significantly improve the memory and functionality of microchips.

"With more area you can have a larger memory," he said. "A single chip can include terabytes instead of gigabytes, as we have today."

Rittman said in the attendant press release:

"We intend to explore various practical uses for this technology including with memory cells, micro solar cells and MEMS chips, we believe enabling larger silicon areas will create new horizons for the creation of advanced, miniaturized electro-mechanical systems like micro-sensors and micro-actuators with the goal of creating advanced AI, CPU and powerful GPUs within smaller areas."

"We predict that this is going to take some time before it comes into effect since it's an advanced task, making fabrication equipment for multi-planar chips, but this is definitely the future," he said.

