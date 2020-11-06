According to the manufacturer, the range of its pedestal bearings for the solar sector has a service life of more than 72 years.German multinational company igus GmbH has developed the igubal ESQM pedestal bearing specifically for mounting modules on square profiles and has expanded the range with two additional sizes. It is a lubrication-free bearing, resistant to dust and dirt, and whose durability has been tested in the laboratory and is guaranteed for 25 years, according to the German company. The bearing consists of a polymer housing made of igumid G and a spherical ball made of iglidur J4. ...

