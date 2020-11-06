The South Korean company acquired a 429 MW PV project portfolio that will be ready for construction in the fourth quarter of 2021.From pv magazine Spain South Korea-based solar manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has acquired from Spanish developer RIC Energy the development rights of a portfolio of photovoltaic projects in Spain totaling 429 MWp. Q Cells said the agreement was signed on September 18 and the portfolio will be ready for construction in the fourth quarter of 2021. RIC Energy has agreed to oversee the development of the 10 sites as part of the sale, with the goal of having them ready for ...

