With effect from November 09, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 19, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PLED TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193297 Order book ID: 207516 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 09, 2020, the paid subscription shares in PledPharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 02, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PLED BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193305 Order book ID: 207517 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB