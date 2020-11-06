Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 6 November 2020 it repurchased 615,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 143p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 14,990,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 14,990,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 28,886,720.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 November 2020