The "Children's Services UK Market Report 5ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth edition of the Children's Services UK Market Report is essential reading for anyone involved in this vital part of the UK's social care sector, be they a provider, a commissioner, an investor, an advisor or a policy maker.

Written and researched by leading industry expert and commentator, Philip Blackburn, this industry standard report provides unique and in-depth into all areas of the market, and specifically focuses on children in care markets foster care, adoption, children's residential care, and special education, and also covers leaving care and safeguarding segments.

Written during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the report includes an introduction which considers the impact that Covid-19 has had on different segments of the children's services market. It shows circumstances have created an expectation of increased demand to be met in the wake of lockdown. This highlights funding issues, with an annual gap of several billion pounds identified even before the pandemic.

The report also gives a full assessment of the state of the market in the run up to the coronavirus pandemic, which was characterised by strong growth in residential placements, pupils in special schools and colleges, and spending on care leaving services. Already there was a shortage of suitable residential placements in some areas of the country, especially in specialist care. Ofsted reported a surge in new applications for new children's residential capacity following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Conservative Party Manifesto for the 2019 General Election committed to a review of the care system. The impact of Covid-19 on families, children and young people has strengthened the need for a new look at funding priorities and strategic direction within children's services, as different segments of the market vie for additional funding to meet expanding needs. Will this mean that the government has no option but to commission that review?

What the report covers

Overview of children in care

Foster care

Children's homes

Adoption

Other children's services: Leaving care support

Other children's services: spending and policy issues

Quality Regulation of children's care services

Special education

Independent sector market structure

Who is the report for

Children's residential home providers

Fostering agencies

Adoption agencies

Special education providers

Local authority commissioners

Directors of Children's Services

Investors, banks and other financial institutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvzlc7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005377/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900