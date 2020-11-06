Netherlands-based Floating Solar says its pilot floating PV project at the port of Rotterdam has been able to withstand four severe storms.Netherlands-based Floating Solar, a joint venture between Sun Projects B.V. and Dromec B.V., has revealed the results of three years of testing of its pilot PV system at the Slufter, a depot for contaminated waste on the western edge of Rotterdam's port area. "Floating PV systems are storm resistant," the company said. "Our system proved to be both technically successful and robust to weather conditions." The company tested different technologies at the facility, ...

