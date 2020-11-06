Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) releases a recap of CREFC Europe's Autumn Conference 2020. The two-day virtual event featured two keynote addresses, 12 panel discussions, and four fireside chats.

Click here to view a quick recap of some of the conference's panel topics.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005442/en/

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Horner, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1240

mhorner@kbra.com

Stephen Hughes, European Structured Finance

+44 208 148 1004

shughes@kbra.com

John Hogan, Ratings Legal

+44 208 148 1040

jhogan@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong, European Ratings

+44 208 148 1005

ywong@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Senior Managing Director

+44 208 148 1010

mnoe@kbra.com